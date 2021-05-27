Laosong junior school in Taipei was once dubbed the world’s most populous school with more than 11,000 pupils, but it now has 500. Photo: AFP Laosong junior school in Taipei was once dubbed the world’s most populous school with more than 11,000 pupils, but it now has 500. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s falling birth rate sends population towards ‘super-aged’ status

  • The island recorded more deaths than births last year, meaning its population officially contracted for the first time
  • The average Taiwanese woman gave birth to seven children in 1951, but now it is less than one

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:48pm, 27 May, 2021

