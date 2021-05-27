Laosong junior school in Taipei was once dubbed the world’s most populous school with more than 11,000 pupils, but it now has 500. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s falling birth rate sends population towards ‘super-aged’ status
- The island recorded more deaths than births last year, meaning its population officially contracted for the first time
- The average Taiwanese woman gave birth to seven children in 1951, but now it is less than one
Topic | Taiwan
Laosong junior school in Taipei was once dubbed the world’s most populous school with more than 11,000 pupils, but it now has 500. Photo: AFP