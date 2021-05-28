Protests like this one on May 15 in Oakland, California, signal a new stage of Asian-American activism. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/dpa
Asian-Americans, no longer silent, stand up in the face of attacks and abuse
- A stiffening of resolve is taking several forms, starting with a growing willingness of victims to report incidents and demand accountability
- Asian-Americans, which now constitute the fastest-growing slice of the US electorate, are also flexing their political muscle
Topic | Anti-Asian racism
