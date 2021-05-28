Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (left) talks with Senator Mike Crapo on May 12. Photo: Getty Images/TNS Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (left) talks with Senator Mike Crapo on May 12. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (left) talks with Senator Mike Crapo on May 12. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
China

US Senate approves key amendment that improves chance of China bill’s passage

  • A Republican who pressed for the bipartisan amendment calls the sweeping bill ‘the intersection between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate on trade policy’
  • Amendment addresses China’s ‘anticompetitive digital trade and censorship practices’

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 7:19am, 28 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (left) talks with Senator Mike Crapo on May 12. Photo: Getty Images/TNS Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (left) talks with Senator Mike Crapo on May 12. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (left) talks with Senator Mike Crapo on May 12. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE