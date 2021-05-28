Japan has approved AstraZeneca’s vaccine and agreed to buy doses, but is not currently using them. Photo: dpa-Zentralbild
Japan’s ruling party to urge sharing stockpiled Covid-19 vaccines with Taiwan
- AstraZeneca vaccines bought by Japanese government not yet being used, amid concerns raised internationally over blood clots
- Stockpile in Japan estimated at 30 million doses, which will expire by September, while Taiwan is trying to obtain vaccines
