Mike Lee of Utah, flanked by fellow Republican senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rick Scott of Florida, spoke to reporters on Friday about why they sought a delay in the vote on the Innovation and Competition Act, China-related legislation that has broad bipartisan support. Photo: Bloomberg
US Senate vote on China legislation is delayed by a group of Republicans
- Objection centers on the size of the Innovation and Competition Act, which has grown to more than 2,000 pages, and the federal role it embraces
- Senator Mike Lee of Utah asks if Washington should invest up to US$100 billion in tech research and US$10 billion to create new technology hubs
Topic | US-China relations
Mike Lee of Utah, flanked by fellow Republican senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rick Scott of Florida, spoke to reporters on Friday about why they sought a delay in the vote on the Innovation and Competition Act, China-related legislation that has broad bipartisan support. Photo: Bloomberg