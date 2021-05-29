Mike Lee of Utah, flanked by fellow Republican senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rick Scott of Florida, spoke to reporters on Friday about why they sought a delay in the vote on the Innovation and Competition Act, China-related legislation that has broad bipartisan support. Photo: Bloomberg Mike Lee of Utah, flanked by fellow Republican senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rick Scott of Florida, spoke to reporters on Friday about why they sought a delay in the vote on the Innovation and Competition Act, China-related legislation that has broad bipartisan support. Photo: Bloomberg
Mike Lee of Utah, flanked by fellow Republican senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rick Scott of Florida, spoke to reporters on Friday about why they sought a delay in the vote on the Innovation and Competition Act, China-related legislation that has broad bipartisan support. Photo: Bloomberg
China

US Senate vote on China legislation is delayed by a group of Republicans

  • Objection centers on the size of the Innovation and Competition Act, which has grown to more than 2,000 pages, and the federal role it embraces
  • Senator Mike Lee of Utah asks if Washington should invest up to US$100 billion in tech research and US$10 billion to create new technology hubs

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 6:19am, 29 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mike Lee of Utah, flanked by fellow Republican senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rick Scott of Florida, spoke to reporters on Friday about why they sought a delay in the vote on the Innovation and Competition Act, China-related legislation that has broad bipartisan support. Photo: Bloomberg Mike Lee of Utah, flanked by fellow Republican senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rick Scott of Florida, spoke to reporters on Friday about why they sought a delay in the vote on the Innovation and Competition Act, China-related legislation that has broad bipartisan support. Photo: Bloomberg
Mike Lee of Utah, flanked by fellow Republican senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rick Scott of Florida, spoke to reporters on Friday about why they sought a delay in the vote on the Innovation and Competition Act, China-related legislation that has broad bipartisan support. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE