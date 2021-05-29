Rescue workers search for survivors on the mountainside. Photo: Xinhua Rescue workers search for survivors on the mountainside. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese ultramarathon deaths turn spotlight onto runners’ safety and leave some questioning their future in the sport

  • The death of 21 runners in treacherous conditions on Gansu has turned the spotlight on race organisers across the country amid concerns many are cutting corners
  • Some trail-running enthusiasts are now questioning their participation in events and becoming more aware of the need to carry proper equipment

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 4:02pm, 29 May, 2021

