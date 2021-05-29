A resident gets tested for coronavirus in Liwan district in Guangzhou. Photo: AP
Covid-19 in China: parts of Guangzhou shut down as province battles latest outbreak
- Residents in the city’s Liwen district issued stay-at-home orders, while businesses are shut and public transport services restricted
- Health officials say greater urgency must be given to efforts to stop the disease spreading across Guangdong province
