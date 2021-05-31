People visit dried up Sun Moon Lake in Taiwan's Nantou County as Taiwan experiences its worst drought in half a century. Photo: Kyodo
Heavy rain brings Taiwan’s chip makers a reprieve just as tougher drought measures were due to hit
- Companies in Hsinchu and Taichung science parks were due to cut water consumption 17 per cent from June 1 as island tried to cope with drought
- Taiwan’s Water Resources Agency predicts a drier outlook from mid-June, likely keeping the drought alert in place
Topic | China Society
