Vibration-excitation tests on SEG Plaza in Shenzhen may take some time and is a tedious process because 70 floors must be examined, says a Shenzhen civil engineer attached to the investigation. Photo: Weibo
Probe into wobbly Shenzhen skyscraper turns to vibration tests after inquiry fails to find cause

  • Vibration-excitation tests simulate different vibration patterns to test building integrity and identify structural weak points
  • SEG Plaza office and shop residents seeking temporary commercial space face a rising rent market while also suffering loss of business

William Zheng
Updated: 10:00pm, 1 Jun, 2021

