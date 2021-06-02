Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have had a virtual discussion about economic issues. Photo: Reuters
breaking | China-US relations: Economic chiefs Liu He, Janet Yellen in virtual talks
- ‘Candid’ exchange includes discussion of macro economic situation and importance of bilateral relationship, according to Xinhua
- Virtual meeting follows Liu’s first conversation on trade issues with US Trade Representative
Topic | China trade
