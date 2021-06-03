Al Gore (pictured in 2019) was one of the speakers at the Green Swan conference on Wednesday. Photo: Ryan Lash/TED Al Gore (pictured in 2019) was one of the speakers at the Green Swan conference on Wednesday. Photo: Ryan Lash/TED
Financial industry is essential in fighting climate change, Al Gore and other Green Swan conference speakers say

  • ‘The entities responsible for emitting an endless stream of greenhouse gas pollution, and their investors, will be held accountable,’ says Al Gore
  • Benefits of embracing renewable energy in economic growth, job creation, saved lives and improved lifestyles are called ‘win-win opportunities’

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 5:24am, 3 Jun, 2021

Al Gore (pictured in 2019) was one of the speakers at the Green Swan conference on Wednesday. Photo: Ryan Lash/TED
