Then-US president Donald Trump with Matt Pottinger in the central Vietnamese city of Da Nang, Vietnam on November 10, 2017. Photo: AFP
Japan likely to defend Taiwan if Beijing makes moves, former US national security official Matt Pottinger says
- Pottinger pushes back on assertions that the Trump administration strained ties with Japan and other allies in the region
- ‘Some of the key pillars of our strategy in the Indo-Pacific region were ideas that we borrowed and adapted and shared and collaborated on with Japan,’ he says
Topic | US-China trade war
Then-US president Donald Trump with Matt Pottinger in the central Vietnamese city of Da Nang, Vietnam on November 10, 2017. Photo: AFP