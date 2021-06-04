US President Joe Biden has issued an order banning investment in companies linked to the Chinese military and repression of minorities and dissidents. Photo: Reuters US President Joe Biden has issued an order banning investment in companies linked to the Chinese military and repression of minorities and dissidents. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden has issued an order banning investment in companies linked to the Chinese military and repression of minorities and dissidents. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden expands investment ban on blacklisted Chinese tech companies

  • Move applies to firms tied to the Chinese military or that sell surveillance technology used against religious minorities and dissidents, US says
  • Eleven Chinese companies are added to the list, bringing the total to 59

Topic |   US-China relations
Jodi Xu Klein
Updated: 3:57am, 4 Jun, 2021

