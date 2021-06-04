Mehrum coal-fired power plant in Hohenhameln, Germany in January 2020. Photo: dpa via AFP Mehrum coal-fired power plant in Hohenhameln, Germany in January 2020. Photo: dpa via AFP
Mehrum coal-fired power plant in Hohenhameln, Germany in January 2020. Photo: dpa via AFP
China

US economist Joseph Stiglitz warns carbon pricing mismatch may trigger next global financial crisis

  • Carbon prices will be much higher than current prices, and fossil fuel assets will come down, imposing enormous amounts of transition risks, says Stiglitz
  • He warns of more severe version of 2008 global financial crisis by pointing out that carbon accounts for bigger piece of global economy than subprime mortgages

Topic |   Business of climate change
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 6:48am, 4 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mehrum coal-fired power plant in Hohenhameln, Germany in January 2020. Photo: dpa via AFP Mehrum coal-fired power plant in Hohenhameln, Germany in January 2020. Photo: dpa via AFP
Mehrum coal-fired power plant in Hohenhameln, Germany in January 2020. Photo: dpa via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE