Viktor Orban’s administration has vowed to standby the Fudan University project. Photo: EPA-EFE Viktor Orban’s administration has vowed to standby the Fudan University project. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hungary
China

Hungary leader Viktor Orban’s China ties to become election issue, as outcry over Fudan University campus grows

  • Plans to build a satellite campus for the Shanghai-based university in Budapest have prompted a backlash
  • This week four streets in the city were renamed after figures such as the Dalai Lama to reflect human rights issues

Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 8:30pm, 4 Jun, 2021

