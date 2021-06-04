Viktor Orban’s administration has vowed to standby the Fudan University project. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hungary leader Viktor Orban’s China ties to become election issue, as outcry over Fudan University campus grows
- Plans to build a satellite campus for the Shanghai-based university in Budapest have prompted a backlash
- This week four streets in the city were renamed after figures such as the Dalai Lama to reflect human rights issues
Topic | Hungary
