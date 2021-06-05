US federal agencies were asked to look into how much they depend on imports for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, automobile batteries and rare earth elements. Photo: Reuters US federal agencies were asked to look into how much they depend on imports for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, automobile batteries and rare earth elements. Photo: Reuters
China

‘No immediate magic bullet’: White House to discuss supply chain review results next week

  • Biden administration says it will discuss the results of a review examining America’s reliance on foreign countries such as China for critical products
  • ‘Some very concrete solutions’ were identified in the semiconductor supply chain, says White House’s top economic adviser

Topic |   US-China tech war
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein

Updated: 4:50am, 5 Jun, 2021

