US federal agencies were asked to look into how much they depend on imports for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, automobile batteries and rare earth elements. Photo: Reuters
‘No immediate magic bullet’: White House to discuss supply chain review results next week
- Biden administration says it will discuss the results of a review examining America’s reliance on foreign countries such as China for critical products
- ‘Some very concrete solutions’ were identified in the semiconductor supply chain, says White House’s top economic adviser
Topic | US-China tech war
