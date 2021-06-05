An attendee at the vigil in San Francisco on Thursday night crouches before a replica of the Goddess of Democracy statue. Photo: Owen Churchill
Amid Hong Kong limits on Tiananmen Square commemoration, activists in US call on world not to forget
- Crowds gather in San Francisco to keep the memory of June 4 alive, one of many events in the US marking the anniversary
- To those who participated in the Chinese pro-democracy movement of 1989, the dwindling opportunities to hold public vigils are seen as a call to action
