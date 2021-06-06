Authorities in Guangzhou say that more than 16 million people have been tested for the coronavirus as the city races to contain an outbreak. Photo: AP
Guangzhou tightens Covid-19 controls as mass tests expose more cases
- Economic powerhouse reports nine more infections, including six in one family
- Authorities screen residents in four districts and upgrade risk level in several zones
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
