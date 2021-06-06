Authorities in Guangzhou say that more than 16 million people have been tested for the coronavirus as the city races to contain an outbreak. Photo: AP Authorities in Guangzhou say that more than 16 million people have been tested for the coronavirus as the city races to contain an outbreak. Photo: AP
China

Guangzhou tightens Covid-19 controls as mass tests expose more cases

  • Economic powerhouse reports nine more infections, including six in one family
  • Authorities screen residents in four districts and upgrade risk level in several zones

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 2:48pm, 7 Jun, 2021

