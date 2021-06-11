US President Joe Biden, shown speaking in Suffolk, England, on Wednesday, gets high marks from respondents in a global survey. Photo: AP US President Joe Biden, shown speaking in Suffolk, England, on Wednesday, gets high marks from respondents in a global survey. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden, shown speaking in Suffolk, England, on Wednesday, gets high marks from respondents in a global survey. Photo: AP
Joe Biden
China

US’ reputation rebounds with Joe Biden instead of Donald Trump at the helm, Pew survey finds

  • 74 per cent of global respondents are confident in Biden’s ability to do ‘the right thing regarding world affairs’, up from just 17 per cent for Trump
  • Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s approval rating stands at only 20 per cent, behind Russia’s Vladimir Putin

Owen Churchill
Updated: 12:17am, 11 Jun, 2021

