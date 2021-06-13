Karen Mok’s choice of outfit was deemed offensive to some internet users. Photo: Handout Karen Mok’s choice of outfit was deemed offensive to some internet users. Photo: Handout
Karen Mok’s choice of outfit was deemed offensive to some internet users. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong star Karen Mok comes under fire in China for wearing Dolce & Gabbana in music video

  • The brand is seen as hostile towards China in some quarters following a 2018 controversy about an ad showing a model trying to eat spaghetti with chopsticks
  • The singer’s studio issued and apology and said the singer’s choice of outfit had been ‘negligent’

Mimi Lau
Updated: 8:46pm, 13 Jun, 2021

