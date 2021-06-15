People dine in the food court of Lansdowne shopping centre in Richmond, British Columbia on May 26. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Canada’s most Chinese city has the best performance in its region – and the worst vaccination rate
- Richmond’s Covid-19 case rate is far better than other cities in the Metro Vancouver region, but its first-dose vaccination rate of 69 per cent is the lowest
- Authorities have been targeting the apparent hesitancy, which has echoes in Hong Kong, with Chinese-language outreach and other targeted measures
