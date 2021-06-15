A tourist at Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, in China’s Tibet autonomous region, on June 1, 2021. Photo: AFP A tourist at Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, in China’s Tibet autonomous region, on June 1, 2021. Photo: AFP
A tourist at Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, in China’s Tibet autonomous region, on June 1, 2021. Photo: AFP
Tibet
China

As China draws millions to Tibet, herders turn hoteliers and culture becomes a tourist attraction

  • Some 35 million tourists visited the region last year, 10 times the entire population of Tibet, bringing warnings of cultural erosion
  • Tibet is heavily restricted for foreign journalists and most foreign passport holders must have an approved guide and special permit to enter

Topic |   Tibet
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:23pm, 15 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A tourist at Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, in China’s Tibet autonomous region, on June 1, 2021. Photo: AFP A tourist at Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, in China’s Tibet autonomous region, on June 1, 2021. Photo: AFP
A tourist at Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, in China’s Tibet autonomous region, on June 1, 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE