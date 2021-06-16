Daniel Kritenbrink testifies before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday. Photo: via YouTube Daniel Kritenbrink testifies before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday. Photo: via YouTube
Daniel Kritenbrink testifies before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday. Photo: via YouTube
China

Daniel Kritenbrink, Joe Biden’s East Asia nominee, says China is ‘biggest geopolitical test’ for US

  • Remarks come during the long-time US diplomat’s confirmation hearing to become assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs
  • ‘The ongoing genocide in Xinjiang shocks the conscience,’ Kritenbrink tells US lawmakers

Topic |   US-China relations
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 3:57am, 16 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Daniel Kritenbrink testifies before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday. Photo: via YouTube Daniel Kritenbrink testifies before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday. Photo: via YouTube
Daniel Kritenbrink testifies before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday. Photo: via YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE