China

Joe Biden administration condemns Hong Kong’s arrest of Apple Daily executives

  • ‘Efforts to stifle media freedom and to restrict the free flow of information … hurt Hong Kong’s credibility and viability as an international hub’
  • US State Department says the arrests are a violation of the Sino-British Joint Declaration

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 6:10am, 18 Jun, 2021

Bundles of the Apple Daily newspapers are prepared for distribution in Hong Kong on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
