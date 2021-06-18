Bundles of the Apple Daily newspapers are prepared for distribution in Hong Kong on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Joe Biden administration condemns Hong Kong’s arrest of Apple Daily executives
- ‘Efforts to stifle media freedom and to restrict the free flow of information … hurt Hong Kong’s credibility and viability as an international hub’
- US State Department says the arrests are a violation of the Sino-British Joint Declaration
Bundles of the Apple Daily newspapers are prepared for distribution in Hong Kong on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg