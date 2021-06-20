Transsion Holdings, the largest mobile phone supplier in Africa, operates its own handset factory in Ethiopia. Photo: Handout Transsion Holdings, the largest mobile phone supplier in Africa, operates its own handset factory in Ethiopia. Photo: Handout
Chinese telecoms firms dial into Africa, the last big growth market for phones

  • African customers favour cheaper feature phones with basic features rather than smartphones, which account for only 3 per cent of phones sold in the continent
  • Chinese firm Transsion makes phones with multiple SIM card slots for African customers who find communicating across networks expensive

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00am, 20 Jun, 2021

