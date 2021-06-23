Huawei Technologies has faced a series of bans because of security risks. Photo: Reuters
Huawei 5G ban is upheld by Swedish court in further blow to Chinese telecoms giant’s European plans
- The ruling is Huawei’s second loss on appeal after authorities in Stockholm barred the company from its network in October, citing national security
- ‘Our door remains open to constructive dialogues with relevant parties to work out practical solutions to mitigate any security concern,’ Huawei says
