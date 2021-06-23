Police evacuated local residents during the siege. Photo: CCTV
Chinese bomb suspect shot dead after 16-hour standoff with police
- The man was wanted for theft, but barricaded himself in his flat when police came round and repeatedly threatened to set off home-made explosive devices
- Officers said the suspect had ignored repeated warnings and seven homemade devices were later found and made safe in the apartment
Topic | China Society
