Workers walk along a perimeter fence of what officials call a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters Workers walk along a perimeter fence of what officials call a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | In windfall for Xinjiang, huge US mutual funds invest millions in its companies

  • Vanguard’s investments in Xinjiang have tripled since 2018, records show, despite a US crackdown on trade in the region and warnings to businesses to stay away
  • American mutual funds have used shareholder status to endorse company ‘poverty alleviation’ activities targeting region’s Uygurs and other minorities

Jacob FromerCissy Zhou
Jacob Fromer in Washington and Cissy Zhou

Updated: 2:25am, 25 Jun, 2021

