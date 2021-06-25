Cargo containers stacked at Yantian port in Shenzhen in China’s southern Guangdong province on Tuesday. Photo: STR via AFP
Chinese companies see more stable business environment in the US despite tensions, survey says
- Up to 39 per cent of executives expect US-China relations to improve, a survey by the China General Chamber of Commerce – USA shows
- The uptick in optimism follows years of deteriorating views of the environment for Chinese firms operating in the US
Topic | US-China trade war
Cargo containers stacked at Yantian port in Shenzhen in China’s southern Guangdong province on Tuesday. Photo: STR via AFP