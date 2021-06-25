A leading Chinese respiratory expert says Hong Kong and the mainland could see quarantine-free travel next month. Photo: Felix Wong A leading Chinese respiratory expert says Hong Kong and the mainland could see quarantine-free travel next month. Photo: Felix Wong
China

Coronavirus: Hong Kong, mainland China may see ‘limited travel in July’

  • Border could reopen for quarantine-free journeys if conditions are met, respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan says
  • But other travel bubbles ‘impossible to predict’ given growing prevalence of the Delta strain

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Guo RuiJosephine Ma
Guo Rui in Guangzhou and Josephine Ma

Updated: 11:25pm, 25 Jun, 2021

