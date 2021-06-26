Newly built mobile laboratories for nucleic acid testing in a gymnasium in Gunagzhou. Photo: Reuters
Chinese city of Guangzhou to build giant Covid-19 quarantine facility with 5,000 spaces for international travellers
- Leading respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan says local hotels are not equipped to stop the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant
- Zhong says Guangdong province has been made China’s main portal to receive and quarantine those entering the country
