Students protest at Nanjing Normal University’s Taizhou College in early June over a proposed merger. Photo: Handout Students protest at Nanjing Normal University’s Taizhou College in early June over a proposed merger. Photo: Handout
Students protest at Nanjing Normal University’s Taizhou College in early June over a proposed merger. Photo: Handout
China education
China

The Chinese student protests putting ‘independent’ college merger plans on hold

  • Violence erupted at several campuses in eastern China in opposition to an overhaul of the for-profit tertiary education system
  • Critics say the ‘independent’ universities are badly managed but students fear their degrees will be downgraded

Topic |   China education
Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau  and Ziyu Zhang

Updated: 4:01pm, 27 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Students protest at Nanjing Normal University’s Taizhou College in early June over a proposed merger. Photo: Handout Students protest at Nanjing Normal University’s Taizhou College in early June over a proposed merger. Photo: Handout
Students protest at Nanjing Normal University’s Taizhou College in early June over a proposed merger. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE