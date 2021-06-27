Students protest at Nanjing Normal University’s Taizhou College in early June over a proposed merger. Photo: Handout
The Chinese student protests putting ‘independent’ college merger plans on hold
- Violence erupted at several campuses in eastern China in opposition to an overhaul of the for-profit tertiary education system
- Critics say the ‘independent’ universities are badly managed but students fear their degrees will be downgraded
