A proposal in the US House would offer Hongkongers threatened by the National Security Law refugee status on an expedited basis. Photo: AFP
Revived US bill proposes special status for Hongkongers threatened by national security law

  • The legislation provides multiple pathways to seek entry into the United States, including one for ‘highly skilled’ applicants
  • The measure was reintroduced after being blocked by Senator Ted Cruz in December

Robert Delaney in Washington and Owen Churchill

Updated: 7:29am, 30 Jun, 2021

