The Chinese ride-hailing company Didi began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters The Chinese ride-hailing company Didi began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
China

Didi jumps almost 20 per cent at opening in New York Stock Exchange debut

  • Chinese ride-hailing giant says it increased the number of shares sold by 10 per cent to 316.8 million because of demand
  • It is the biggest international listing in the US since Alibaba Group’s IPO in 2014

Topic |   US-listed Chinese stocks
Jodi Xu Klein
Updated: 2:25am, 1 Jul, 2021

