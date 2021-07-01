The Chinese ride-hailing company Didi began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Didi jumps almost 20 per cent at opening in New York Stock Exchange debut
- Chinese ride-hailing giant says it increased the number of shares sold by 10 per cent to 316.8 million because of demand
- It is the biggest international listing in the US since Alibaba Group’s IPO in 2014
Topic | US-listed Chinese stocks
