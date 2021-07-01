Huang had been left in a coma after being thrown repeatedly by a judo coach. Photo: Handout
Taiwanese boy who was in coma after being thrown 27 times in judo class dies
- Seven-year-old had been in a coma for 70 days before his parents decided to take him off life support
- A coach who used throwing techniques on the boy has been indicted for inflicting severe injuries on children, prosecutors say
Topic | Taiwan
