Huang had been left in a coma after being thrown repeatedly by a judo coach. Photo: Handout
Taiwanese boy who was in coma after being thrown 27 times in judo class dies

  • Seven-year-old had been in a coma for 70 days before his parents decided to take him off life support
  • A coach who used throwing techniques on the boy has been indicted for inflicting severe injuries on children, prosecutors say

Topic |   Taiwan
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:08pm, 1 Jul, 2021

