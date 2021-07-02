Didi’s successful debut shows how much Washington and Wall Street are at odds with each other when it comes to investing in China. Photo: AP Didi’s successful debut shows how much Washington and Wall Street are at odds with each other when it comes to investing in China. Photo: AP
Didi’s successful debut shows how much Washington and Wall Street are at odds with each other when it comes to investing in China. Photo: AP
China

Didi Chuxing propels Chinese IPOs to record capital raising in the US in first half of 2021

  • As many as 36 Chinese companies have raised a total of US$12.59 billion in US markets as of June 30, the highest amount on record, according to Dealogic
  • Washington’s ‘efforts to force financial decoupling between the US and China have made little progress’, says analyst

Topic |   US-China trade war
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein

Updated: 5:22am, 2 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Didi’s successful debut shows how much Washington and Wall Street are at odds with each other when it comes to investing in China. Photo: AP Didi’s successful debut shows how much Washington and Wall Street are at odds with each other when it comes to investing in China. Photo: AP
Didi’s successful debut shows how much Washington and Wall Street are at odds with each other when it comes to investing in China. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE