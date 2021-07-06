Quanzhou is believed to be the starting point of ancient China’s maritime trading route, now known as the Maritime Silk Road. Photo: Shutterstock
China aims to add ancient port of Quanzhou to Unesco’s World Heritage List
- Application up for consideration when World Heritage Committee meets later this month
- Chinese officials ‘cautiously optimistic’ of success this time
Topic | China Society
