China aims to add ancient port of Quanzhou to Unesco’s World Heritage List

  • Application up for consideration when World Heritage Committee meets later this month
  • Chinese officials ‘cautiously optimistic’ of success this time

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:52am, 6 Jul, 2021

Quanzhou is believed to be the starting point of ancient China’s maritime trading route, now known as the Maritime Silk Road. Photo: Shutterstock Quanzhou is believed to be the starting point of ancient China’s maritime trading route, now known as the Maritime Silk Road. Photo: Shutterstock
