A worker at Esquel Group’s spinning mill in Changji county in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Esquel has sued the US seeking removal from the Commerce Department’s “entity list”. Photo: Handout
Esquel Group sues US over unit’s inclusion on ‘entity list’ as company’s chief says it faces ‘devastating harm’

  • The clothing manufacturer’s Xinjiang subsidiary was placed on US Commerce Department list a year ago, prohibiting it from doing business with US suppliers
  • Company chairman Marjorie Yang says the suit is required ‘to protect our business interests and mitigate the devastating harm that is accruing daily’

Owen Churchill
Updated: 5:51am, 7 Jul, 2021

