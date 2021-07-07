Kurt Campbell speaks at a press conference at the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur in 2012. Photo: AFP
US needs to step up its game in Southeast Asia, says senior official
- Biden administration is aware of the balancing act it faces strengthening ties with Taiwan without emboldening independence forces in Taipei, says Kurt Campbell
- Cooperation between Washington and Beijing will be limited and increasingly competitive, he adds
Topic | US-China relations
