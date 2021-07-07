The Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30. Photo: Reuters
New rules on overseas listings may jeopardise future US deals for Chinese firms
- Chinese companies’ shares fall on US exchanges after Beijing announces new requirements and a national security review of Didi
- Tech and biotech firms have seen US capital markets as the top destination for their fundraising
Topic | US-China relations
The Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30. Photo: Reuters