More Chinese companies will be removed from major US stock indices following an executive order by US President Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters
Major stock indices to remove more Chinese companies following order by Joe Biden
- Move by S&P Dow Jones Indices comes after executive order by Biden administation banning investment in businesses thought to have ties to Chinese military
- FTSE Russell is also planning to drop another 20 Chinese businesses from its benchmarks
Topic | US-China relations
