China

Major stock indices to remove more Chinese companies following order by Joe Biden

  • Move by S&P Dow Jones Indices comes after executive order by Biden administation banning investment in businesses thought to have ties to Chinese military
  • FTSE Russell is also planning to drop another 20 Chinese businesses from its benchmarks

Topic |   US-China relations
Jodi Xu Klein
Updated: 5:35am, 9 Jul, 2021

