Wang Yiguang, 85, plays the piano during a group singing practice at Heyuejia, a care home for the elderly, in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China

Chinese families face growing care burden as population ages

  • While care homes play a key role in countries such as Japan, the sector is hamstrung by a lack of trained staff and affordability problems in China
  • A rapidly increasing elderly population and shrinking working-age one are likely to deepen the problem

Topic |   China's ageing population
Reuters
Updated: 5:05pm, 9 Jul, 2021

