Chinese regulators are alleging the illegal collection of user data by Didi. Photo Illustration: Reuters
Chinese regulators order 25 more Didi-linked apps removed from stores
- Newly blacklisted apps include the popular Didi Shunfeng, used by ride-pooling passengers, and several tailored for Didi drivers
- One more blow to the company as it deals with a government crackdown at home and litigation overseas
Topic | Regulation
Chinese regulators are alleging the illegal collection of user data by Didi. Photo Illustration: Reuters