Chinese regulators are alleging the illegal collection of user data by Didi. Photo Illustration: Reuters Chinese regulators are alleging the illegal collection of user data by Didi. Photo Illustration: Reuters
Chinese regulators are alleging the illegal collection of user data by Didi. Photo Illustration: Reuters
Regulation
China

Chinese regulators order 25 more Didi-linked apps removed from stores

  • Newly blacklisted apps include the popular Didi Shunfeng, used by ride-pooling passengers, and several tailored for Didi drivers
  • One more blow to the company as it deals with a government crackdown at home and litigation overseas

Topic |   Regulation
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 6:50am, 10 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese regulators are alleging the illegal collection of user data by Didi. Photo Illustration: Reuters Chinese regulators are alleging the illegal collection of user data by Didi. Photo Illustration: Reuters
Chinese regulators are alleging the illegal collection of user data by Didi. Photo Illustration: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE