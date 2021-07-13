Police officers patrol near the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region on July 5. Photo: Kyodo Police officers patrol near the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region on July 5. Photo: Kyodo
US strengthens warning to companies doing business in Xinjiang; mentions investment links

  • US State Department issues new guidance ‘to highlight the heightened risks for businesses with supply chain and investment links to Xinjiang’
  • The updated guidance also adds viscose to a list of specific products in which ‘labour abuses may be taking place’

Jacob Fromer in Washington and Robert Delaney

Updated: 11:42pm, 13 Jul, 2021

