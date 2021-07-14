Huawei and ZTE have denied allegations that they could give network access to foreign interests. Photo: Reuters Huawei and ZTE have denied allegations that they could give network access to foreign interests. Photo: Reuters
China

US telecoms carriers can access fund to replace Huawei, ZTE equipment starting on October 29, FCC says

  • Federal Communications Commission approves rules to guide the allocation of a US$1.9 billion fund established by Congress in December
  • Carriers with up to 10 million customers are now eligible to apply for the money, raising the previous cap of 2 million users

Topic |   US-China relations
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein

Updated: 1:31am, 14 Jul, 2021

Huawei and ZTE have denied allegations that they could give network access to foreign interests. Photo: Reuters
