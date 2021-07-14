Six people have been rescued from the rubble of the Siji Kaiyuan hotel but the death toll has risen to 17 with the confirmation of nine more deaths. Photo: SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire Six people have been rescued from the rubble of the Siji Kaiyuan hotel but the death toll has risen to 17 with the confirmation of nine more deaths. Photo: SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire
China confirms 9 more deaths in Suzhou hotel collapse, bringing death toll to 17

  • State media announces the end of search and recovery efforts after collapse of budget hotel on Monday afternoon
  • People linked to the hotel have been detained by authorities as they try to establish what caused the hotel – which opened in 2018 – to crumble

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:29pm, 14 Jul, 2021

