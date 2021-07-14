Six people have been rescued from the rubble of the Siji Kaiyuan hotel but the death toll has risen to 17 with the confirmation of nine more deaths. Photo: SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire
China confirms 9 more deaths in Suzhou hotel collapse, bringing death toll to 17
- State media announces the end of search and recovery efforts after collapse of budget hotel on Monday afternoon
- People linked to the hotel have been detained by authorities as they try to establish what caused the hotel – which opened in 2018 – to crumble
Topic | China Society
