Republican members of US Congress focus more on China in social media posts, study says

  • Democrats posted more about attacks on Asian-Americans, while Republicans zeroed in on China’s negative behaviour and attributes, Pew Research Centre study says
  • ‘You don’t see a lot of middle ground, it’s either one extreme or the other’

Topic |   US-China relations
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 6:32am, 15 Jul, 2021

