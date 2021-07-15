On Thursday, search teams in the city of Zhuhai were trying to rescue 14 construction workers trapped by an overnight flood in a tunnel being built in southern China. The cause of the early morning flood is not known. Photo: Weibo
Flood traps 14 workers in tunnel under construction in southern China
- Rescuers have had no contact with construction workers since 3.30am, say Zhuhai city emergency officials
- More than 1,000 workers, 22 fire trucks and five pumping vehicles engaged in search and rescue effort
Topic | China Society
On Thursday, search teams in the city of Zhuhai were trying to rescue 14 construction workers trapped by an overnight flood in a tunnel being built in southern China. The cause of the early morning flood is not known. Photo: Weibo