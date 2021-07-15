Li Kotomi’s win was celebrated by Taiwanese media on Thursday. Photo: Weibo Li Kotomi’s win was celebrated by Taiwanese media on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
Li Kotomi’s win was celebrated by Taiwanese media on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
Japanese literary award is won by Taiwan-born writer Li Kotomi

  • Li is only the second person whose native language is not Japanese to win the Akutagawa Prize
  • She is awarded the prize for her novel about a young girl who reaches an isolated island and faces its hidden history

Updated: 7:11pm, 15 Jul, 2021

