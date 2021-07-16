Police officers are deployed near the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region on July 1. Photo: Kyodo Police officers are deployed near the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region on July 1. Photo: Kyodo
Police officers are deployed near the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region on July 1. Photo: Kyodo
China

US legislation targeting China and products from Xinjiang clears key congressional committee

  • The Eagle Act calls for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Olympics, strengthening US ties with Taiwan
  • Also includes the House version of the Uygur Forced Labour Prevention Act

Topic |   US-China relations
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 4:37am, 16 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers are deployed near the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region on July 1. Photo: Kyodo Police officers are deployed near the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region on July 1. Photo: Kyodo
Police officers are deployed near the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region on July 1. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE